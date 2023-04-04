Mexican authorities found four dead bodies near a popular beach in Cancun Monday.

The attorney general for the state of Quintana Roo said two suspects were arrested for their “probable participation” in the events that led to the men’s deaths.

At least three of the men were reported by local media to be drug dealers, according to Fox News Digital.

The State Department travel advisory urged Americans visiting Quintana Roo to be cautious due to the potential for violent crime.

An American tourist was shot in the leg last week in the Mexican state after being approached by several suspects. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.