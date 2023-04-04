The Republican chairmen of two House committees on Tuesday voiced their concerns that the judge overseeing former President Trump’s criminal case may impose a gag order, calling it “unconstitutional.”

In a joint statement, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer of Kentucky said the idea of silencing Mr. Trump “is at odds with everything America stands for.”

“We are deeply concerned by reports the New York District Attorney may seek an unconstitutional gag order. To put any restrictions on the ability of President Trump to discuss his mistreatment at the hands of this politically motivated prosecutor would only further demonstrate the weaponization of the New York justice system,” the statement said.

Mr. Jordan and Mr. Comer have demanded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg turn over documents related to his investigation into Mr. Trump.

Some legal scholars have speculated that Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan will place the former president — and leading 2024 GOP presidential candidate — under a gag order, forbidding him to speak of the charges.

A gag order on Mr. Trump could be broad or narrowly tailored, as some experts have suggested, preventing the former president from disclosing certain evidence or attacking the prosecution.

A Trump campaign spokesperson on Monday ripped the potential gag order, saying it was seeking to silence a presidential candidate.

“President Trump stands for transparency and our American Constitution, and any attempt to prevent him, the leading candidate for president, from exercising his First Amendment right is a tyrannical, Third World country move which further proves that this is nothing more than a political witch hunt utilizing a weaponized justice system,” the campaign spokesperson said.

Mr. Trump is slated to appear before Justice Merchan on Tuesday at 2:15 pm for an arraignment.

