Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York chided Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for showing up in New York City ahead of former President Donald Trump’s arraignment, saying the Georgia Republican should focus on problems in her own backyard and stop stirring up trouble elsewhere.

“Do your friggin job, Marjorie Taylor Greene; you don’t need to be in New York City talking that nonsense,” Mr. Brown said outside the Manhattan courthouse Tuesday. “What are you doing here?”

He added, “You are here for politics. You are here because you want to be VP. You are here for your own fundraising. You are here for your own nonsense.”

Ms. Greene traveled to New York City to “protest the unjust political persecution” of Mr. Trump.

Ms. Greene is a die-hard Trump backer. Her fealty has made her a rock star in the MAGA movement and has fueled speculation she is auditioning to become his running mate if he wins the nomination next year.

She also has become a favorite target for Democrats and liberal activists, who warn that her abrasive, populist brand of politics is a threat to the nation.

