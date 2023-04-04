Tennessee nurse practitioner Jeffrey Young, also known as the “Rock Doc,” was convicted of illegally prescribing over 1 million opioid pills to hundreds of patients, the Justice Department announced.

The opioid substances prescribed by Young from around July 2014 to January 2017 included fentanyl and oxycodone. Varieties of the depressant benzodiazepine, including diazepam (such as Valium) and clonazepam (such as Klonopin) were also prescribed.

Young distributed the drugs as part of the party atmosphere at his Jackson, Tennessee, clinic Preventagenix.

According to the indictment, Young used his ability to provide these drugs to boost his “Rock Doc” brand, and to obtain money, notoriety, and sex. He also treated patients while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

In addition to prescribing pills to some patients in exchange for sex, Young also prescribed opioids six times from March 5, 2015, to July 17, 2015, to a pregnant woman, identified as “H.R.” in the indictment.

H.R.’s child would go on to be born already in opioid withdrawal, a condition also known as neonatal abstinence syndrome.

Part of the brand promotion included a podcast and a pilot for a TV show, also titled “The Rock Doc.”

“We don’t want to see you just when you’re sick … I’d rather see you when you’re healthy to keep you healthy, and to keep you well and functioning at the optimal you,” Young explained in a 10-minute pilot uploaded to YouTube in 2016.

***

Young, who will be sentenced on Aug. 3, faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison for each count of the six counts of distributing controlled substances to a pregnant woman.

For the seven other counts of distributing controlled substances, the one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and the one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, Young faces maximum sentences of 20 years in prison.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.