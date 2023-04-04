Apparently, it’ll only be Miller time in Kid Rock’s house.

Days after rival beer giant Anheuser-Busch joined up with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney, the right-leaning rocker went viral for shooting up cases of Bud Light.

“Grandpa’s feeling a little frisky today,” the self-styled “Rock N Roll Jesus” said in a 35-second clip posted to his social-media accounts late Monday.

“Let me say something to all of you and be as clear and concise as possible,” he said as he picked up a rifle and shot up several cases of Bud Light, which recently tied itself to the divisive trans activist with transition congratulations and gifts.

The 52-year-old Kid Rock wasn’t just wasting time either, calling for boycotts of all Anheuser-Busch products at least all summer long.

“F–k Bud Light, and f–k Anheuser-Busch,” he said as he made an obscene finger gesture to the camera.

He signed off by telling his viewers to “have a terrific day” though he did not mention Mulvaney.

But it wasn’t only God who knows why, and viewers — 8 million on Twitter alone, according to the New York Post — immediately understood the video as a dis against the Bud Light campaign celebrating Mulvaney’s “365 days of womanhood.”

“Thank you for joining the boycott, Kid!” wrote author Nick Adams, who earlier had denounced Anheuser-Busch’s’s “Judas-level betrayal of the alpha-male community.”

“I don’t care how cold the Bud is, I don’t care how hot the Hooters server who is serving it is — a Bud beer … will never again pass my lips,” Mr. Adams said. “The boycott has begun.”

Not all the reaction was positive, some noting the irony of paying Anheuser-Busch for the beer and then wasting it.

“You are supposed to drink beer, not shoot it,” actor Damon Gonzalez told him.

Anheuser-Busch sent Mulvaney personalized beer with her face on the can.

“Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points,” a company spokesperson told Fox News.

It’s not for others though.

“This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public,” the company added.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.