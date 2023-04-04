Sen. Marco Rubio took to social media Tuesday warning that the arrest and indictment of former President Trump is reaching a point of no return.

In a video posted on social media, the Florida Republican lamented that Mr. Trump’s indictment would mark a “new normal” in which politicians are targeted by crusading prosecutors for their political beliefs.

“Put aside for a moment whether you like Trump or not like him, whether you’re for him or not for him. Today is a bad day for all of us. Today, American politics crosses a line that it’s never going to come back from,” Mr. Rubio said.

“After today, every prosecutor in America that wants to make a name for themselves now is going to have permission to basically go after someone in the other party,” he said, adding that “nothing” will stop a conservative prosecutor going after President Biden or the Clintons.

Mr. Rubio added, “It’s political, but it’s more than just political. It’s poison to our country. It will permanently change politics in America forever. We are going to regret this day, whether you like Trump or not, we are going to regret this day for a very long time.”

Mr. Trump is set to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon on criminal charges, marking him as the first commander in chief to be charged with a crime.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.