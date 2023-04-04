Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling on her supporters to donate what they can to help cover security costs related to her plan to “peacefully protest the unjust political persecution” of former President Donald Trump.

Ms. Greene said cash is needed to deal with challenges from “radical left agitators,” “a weaponized government” and “nefarious infiltrators” trying to interfere with the protest she planned for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Collect Pond Park.

The Georgia MAGA firebrand said counter-protesters “are organizing an ‘emergency noise demo’ to audibly assault our peaceful protest.”

She added, “Please rush an emergency donation to cover the costs of security, protest organizers and protest supplies.”

Ms. Greene has cast the indictment and arraignment of Mr. Trump as purely political in nature, attacking Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as a “Soros-backed” henchman.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, singled out Ms. Greene on Monday, urging her to keep things cool.

“People like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, she’s stated she’s coming to town. While you’re in town, be on your best behavior,” Mr. Adams said. “We will not allow violence or vandalism of any kind, and if one is caught participating in any act of violence they will be arrested and held accountable, no matter who you are.”

