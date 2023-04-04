A super PAC created to boost Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ likely 2024 presidential bid has raised more than $30 million since launching in early March.

Never Back Down PAC says most of the money was raised organically from small and large donors.

“Never Back Down has seen a massive surge in support for the movement to make Gov. DeSantis … President DeSantis,” said Erin Perrine, the PAC’s spokeswoman.

Mr. DeSantis is seen as a leading candidate for the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nomination. The Florida governor raised more than $200 million for his landslide re-election bid last year.

Fresh polls in Iowa and New Hampshire show Mr. DeSantis running strongly against former President Donald Trump.

Mr. Trump is not taking Mr. DeSantis lightly. A super PAC associated with ex-commander-in-chief is running ads in Florida dinging Mr. DeSantis for having voted for budgets that cut Social Security and Medicare when he was a member of Congress.

