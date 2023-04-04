Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith announced her endorsement of former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination on Tuesday, hours before he was set to be arraigned on criminal charges.

In a statement on Facebook, the Mississippi Republican blasted Mr. Trump’s indictment as a “charade” that has “nothing to do with justice.” She predicted the outrage surrounding the criminal charges will backfire on Manhattan District Alvin Bragg and Democrats.

“I believe the whole affair will backfire on the prosecutor and Democrats,” she wrote while lauding Mr. Trump’s policies and saying he is the best choice for Mississippi.

“I support a return to those policies and President Trump’s effective leadership,” she wrote. “Therefore I am endorsing Donald Trump for another term in the White House and will be working to assist him in winning the Republican nomination for President in 2024.”

Ms. Hyde-Smith is the fourth Senate Republican to endorse Mr. Trump’s reelection bid. Others who have endorsed Mr. Trump are Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma and J.D. Vance of Ohio.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.