Former President Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina on Tuesday said his client will not plead guilty when he appears in a Manhattan court for an arraignment on criminal charges.

“One thing I can assure you of as I sit here today: There will be no guilty plea in this case. That’s one thing I can guarantee you,” Mr. Tacopina said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Mr. Tacopina also contended that the case will be dismissed before it reaches the trial stage, vowing a vigorous appeal based on selective prosecution.

“I don’t think this case is going to see a jury. I think it’s going to go away on papers,” he said.

The lawyer brushed off speculation that the judge will impose a gag order preventing Mr. Trump from publicly discussing the case. Free speech advocates have expressed concern that silencing a presidential candidate would run afoul of the First Amendment.

“It can’t happen in this case,” Mr. Tacopina said. “The defendant is the leading Republican candidate for the office of the president of the United States and will be campaigning. Hard to put a gag order when he is going to be fielding questions about his current legal situation.”

Mr. Trump, who is running to return to the White House after the 2024 election, is the first former or current U.S. president to face criminal charges. The indictment is sealed, but it’s believed the charges are related to hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.