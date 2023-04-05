No sooner had Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill barring gender-transition medical procedures for minors in the state than the American Civil Liberties Union sued to block it, arguing the measure “takes away critical health care from a group of Hoosiers.”

The ACLU lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court immediately after Mr. Holcomb signed Senate Bill 480, which prohibits prescribing puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries to those under 18 for purposes of gender transition.

“This law would be devastating to trans youth and their families, causing them serious injuries and forcing those who can to uproot their lives and leave the state to access the gender-affirming care they need,” said Ken Falk, ACLU of Indiana legal director. “Gender-affirming care is lifesaving care for our clients, and they’re terrified of what will happen if this law is allowed to take effect.”

The law is set to take effect July 1. Adolescents already taking gender-transition drugs would have until January to stop taking them.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita praised the governor for signing the measure and said his office is “ready to defend it in court.”

“Signing the bill that protects our children from irreversible and damaging decisions was the right move by the governor,” Mr. Rokita said. “Banning these experimental procedures is critical for the health and well-being of future generations.”

Indiana became the 15th state to approve restrictions either through legislation or through executive rules placing age limits on gender-transition medical treatment, according to the conservative American Principles Project.

“A child cannot consent to irreversible sex change surgery, and Indiana will no longer allow children to take dangerous drugs with long-term consequences like puberty blockers and hormone therapies in the name of extreme gender theories,” said Sen. Mike Braun, Indiana Republican. “These kids are clearly having a hard time, and we need to give them compassion and mental health help rather than dangerous, un-tested, unapproved drugs and irreversible surgeries.”

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of four minor children and their families, along with Dr. Catherine Bast and Mosaic Health and Healing Arts in Goshen, Indiana, whose services include “gender-affirming hormone therapy” for adults and minors.

The children are a 10-year-old male who was diagnosed with gender dysphoria at age four and has “lived as a girl” ever since; a 16-year-old female who began transitioning to male at age 14; an 11-year-old who began taking puberty blockers two years ago to stave off male puberty; and a 15-year-old female who began taking testosterone in January.

The complaint alleged that the Indiana law violates the constitutional Equal Protection Clause by discriminating on the basis of “transgender status,” as well as the Medicaid Act and the Affordable Care Act by banning “essential medical services that would otherwise be authorized and reimbursed by Medicaid.”

The lawsuit, which seeks a preliminary injunction pending an outcome of the case, was filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana.

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.