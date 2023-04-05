Bob Lee, the founder of Cash App, was killed in a stabbing in San Francisco during the predawn hours Tuesday, according to reports.

San Francisco police said Lee was stabbed shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Main Street.

He was found at the scene with life-threatening injuries and rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The tech mogul was 43.

No arrests have been made in the stabbing. Police have yet to release suspect information.

Lee was the chief product officer of MobileCoin, a form of cryptocurrency, and helped found tech platform Square, which lets businesses process credit card payments on tablets.

“Bob was a force of nature,” Joshua Goldbard, CEO of MobileCoin, said in a statement to local ABC affiliate KGO-TV. “Helped to birth Android and CashApp into our world. Moby was his dream: a privacy protecting wallet for the 21st century. I will miss him every day.”

Lee is survived by a wife and two children.

Lee’s friend Jake Shields, a mixed martial arts champion, said Lee was walking in the “good” part of the city when he was targeted.

Paul Bohm, another industry colleague, said Lee had recently moved to Miami and was only back in San Francisco for a day when the incident occurred.

