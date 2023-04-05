The Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of a group of four teenage boys from across the District on suspicion of four recent robbery incidents.

The suspects are a 15-year-old and 16-year-old boy from Southwest, a 16-year-old boy from Northwest, and a 14-year-old boy from Southeast. Police did not name or give other identifying information about the juveniles.

The four face charges in four separate incidents within the past week.

At around 7:06 p.m., police say, the group absconded with a car parked in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue Southeast, which has since been recovered.

The other three incidents occurred in rapid succession on Monday afternoon, according to the timeline laid out by authorities.

At 4 p.m., the suspects exited a vehicle at Georgia and New Hampshire avenues in the city’s Northwest quadrant and proceeded to assault and rob a victim before fleeing via vehicle.

Just minutes later at 4:03 p.m., they exited at the 400 block of Emerson Street NW assaulted another victim and demanded property. However, they obtained nothing before again fleeing via vehicle.

And at 4:06 p.m., the four exited a vehicle at the 500 block of Decatur Street NW and took a victim’s property without assault before fleeing.

At this point, though, a responding officer pursued and apprehended the group.

The charges against all four teens include auto theft, two charges of robbery using force and violence, and one charge of assault with the intent to commit a robbery.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.