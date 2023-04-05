Three Marines prevented a robbery from turning into a stabbing over the weekend at a Chick-fil-A in Virginia, according to authorities.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said the “hero Marines” were at the fast food joint Saturday when two male juveniles approached another male.

The three briefly argued before the two juveniles began assaulting the victim. That’s when one of the assailants pulled out a knife.

“Three nearby Marines quickly jumped into action and attempted to separate the parties,” the sheriff’s office said. “One of them broke the knife in half to prevent further harm, and the two suspects quickly fled.”

The victim told responding deputies that his phone was stolen. Authorities found the juvenile suspects — ages 17 and 14 — in the parking lot of a nearby CVS.

The stolen phone was recovered and returned to the victim.

The 17-year-old was charged with assault and battery, robbery and attempted felony wounding. The 14-year-old was also hit with robbery and assault charges.

Both are being held at a juvenile detention facility in the county.

