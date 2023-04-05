A Virginia woman visiting the District to see a concert was slaughtered inside a Northeast hotel when a man entered her room and stabbed her 30 times, mostly in the back.

D.C. police arrested George Sydnor Jr., 43, on Friday and charged him with first-degree murder for killing 31-year-old Christy Bautista, from Harrisonburg, Virginia. He had been on the run for an armed robbery charge when he encountered Bautista at the Ivy City Hotel on New York Avenue.

Bautista’s family told WRC-TV that she was staying at the hotel because she was planning on going to a concert. But the night took a gruesome turn about an hour after Bautista checked in.

“Our family is devastated by the loss of our beloved Christy,” Bautista’s family said. “She brought joy to everybody who knew her and was a shining light in all of our lives.”

Bautista’s family said that they don’t believe Bautista and the suspect knew each other.

Security camera footage showed Sydnor riding a bike into the hotel’s parking lot and lurking outside Bautista’s room, according to court documents obtained by WRC.

He steps into the hotel room moments later and a struggle is heard. Bautista is heard yelling “Help! Help!” before she is pulled back into the room and a door is slammed closed. A witness who heard the commotion called 911.

Police arrived 10 minutes later and knocked on the door, at which point Sydnor told them everything was fine. Responding officers saw the man’s bloody hand through the window blinds and then used the master key to enter the room.

They found Bautista on the floor with stab wounds, while Sydnor was trying to light a cigarette. A large kitchen knife with a half-broken blade was found next to Sydnor’s jacket.

The D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Bautista was stabbed 30 times, mostly in the back.

Sydnor has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions on a sex offense and burglary charges. He was arrested for armed robbery in October.

The first judge ordered Sydnor held without bond due to him being a danger to the community. But a different judge picked up Sydnor’s case and allowed the criminal to be released on the condition he returned for his court hearing eight days later.

Sydnor skipped out on his hearing and became a fugitive. He was also wanted on theft charges in Maryland.

Sydnor’s next court appearance is May 8.

