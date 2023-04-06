Sharing gummies led five fifth-graders at the District of Columbia’s Key Elementary School to the hospital Wednesday. The gummies possibly contained a controlled substance.

One of the pupils brought the gummies to the school, and others also ate them.

All of the affected children are stable and out of the hospital, according to WUSA9.

In a note to families Wednesday evening, Key Elementary School Assistant Principal Jennifer Green said that while symptoms indicated ingestion of drugs, the specific controlled substance was unidentified.

