Nike is joining Anheuser-Busch in sponsoring Dylan Mulvaney and thus taking heat from transphobes — the latest being Caitlyn Jenner.

The former Olympic gold medalist criticized the iconic sportswear maker Thursday on Twitter for pushing the transgender TikTok star in the light of its treatment of 10-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix.

Ms. Jenner commented on a tweet juxtaposing the Mulvaney support while noting that, after Ms. Felix became pregnant, Nike had offered her one-third of the pay with no guarantees if her performance as a brand ambassador declined during her pregnancy.

“As someone that grew up in awe of what Phil Knight did, it is a shame to see such an iconic American company go so woke! We can be inclusive but not at the expense of the mass majority of people, and have some decency while being inclusive. This is an outrage,” she said.

“Equality > inclusivity (stop trying to erase women),” she wrote in frustrated all-capital letters. “Why is it so black and white with the radical rainbow mafia?!”

Ms. Mulvaney made several Instagram posts this week in which she modeled Nike’s latest female sportswear, including sports bras, using her social-media account as an ad.

Ms. Jenner was born Bruce Jenner and won the male Olympic decathlon in 1976, winning the informal title of “world’s greatest athlete.”

But she has been an outspoken opponent of the extremes of trans ideology in matters related to sports, launching this week a political action committee called Fairness First “to fight the radical gender ideology, put parental rights at the forefront of education and keep boys out of women’s sports.”

