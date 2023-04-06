House Republicans on Thursday introduced two higher education resolutions aimed at expanding freedom of speech on college campuses that rely on taxpayer funds.

Spearheaded by Rep. Greg Murphy of North Carolina, the first of the two initiatives is a resolution condemning universities that compel students during the admissions process or faculty during the hiring and promotion process to submit to certain political or social ideologies. Rep. Dan Bishop of North Carolina joined Mr. Murphy on this resolution.

“Our universities should be focused on attracting the best and the brightest - not by ideology – when it comes to both students and staff,” said Mr. Murphy.

“The sad reality of this is that students and professors are oftentimes compelled to sideline their personal beliefs and conform to the woke mob. That is why I am introducing this resolution to condemn a malpractice that so drastically distorts the education of America’s future generations, especially at taxpayer-funded universities,” he said.

The resolution denounces the system of condoning a political ideology or political movement during the admissions or hiring process. The resolution challenges public universities that force potential students or employees to make a pledge or declaration on topics such as diversity, equity, or inclusion.

Free speech on college campuses and in curriculum in public schools are hotly contested issues between Republicans and Democrats in Washington. Republicans say that colleges are suppressing conservative viewpoints by shouting down and heckling guest speakers. Democrats argue that Republicans are passing state laws that limit what can be taught in public schools.

Most recently, Stanford University Law students prevented an appeals court judge from delivering remarks when they shouted him down. A school official in the room at the time allegedly condoned the students’ behavior during their protest.

Mr. Murphy also re-introduced the Campus Free Speech Restoration Act. The legislation, Mr. Murphy said, is a response to the suppression of conservative voices on college campuses across the nation.

The bill, which Mr. Murphy introduced in the last Congress, would require public and private universities to report First Amendment violations to the Department of Education and publicly share campus policies on free speech. Failure to do so would jeopardize federal financial aid funding.

“Students learn best when they’re in an environment where they can express their opinions and ask questions,” said Mr. Murphy. “Unfortunately, many institutions teach diversity in all things except opinion. That’s why I’m introducing this bill to put a long-overdue check on woke universities and ensure students’ First Amendment rights are duly protected.”

Republican Rep. Brian Babin of Texas and Reps. Glenn Grothman, Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald of Wisconsin cosponsored the Campus Free Speech Restoration Act.

• Kerry Picket can be reached at kpicket@washingtontimes.com.