Swedish furniture retailer Ikea recalled Thursday its “Blavingad” children’s fishing game Thursday, which uses wooden pieces with metal rivets moved by a magnet-tipped fishing line.

The specific article and supplier numbers for the game are 10539622 and 21576 respectively. The “Blavingad” name is shared by other Ikea children’s products such as hooded shark towels, LED-turtle wall lamps and whale plush toys.

Ikea has received four reports, all outside the U.S., of the rivets detaching. This can pose a choking risk to small children, though no injuries are known to have resulted.

The recalled games were sold online and in U.S. stores between October 2022 and March 2023 for $14.99 each. Around 25,000 units are being recalled, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Ikea urges consumers to stop letting their children use the game immediately, and to return the product for a full refund. Proof of purchase is not required.

