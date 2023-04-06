NEWS AND OPINION:

What would the news media do without former President Donald Trump? He is always a reliable source for provocative content, at least for a trio of national broadcasters.

The Big Three networks — ABC, NBC, CBS — continue to focus on Mr. Trump rather than on a wide range of other important topics, including stories focused on President Biden and his family, according to a study by Geoffrey Dickens, director of media analysis at the Media Research Center, a conservative press watchdog.

The networks, he wrote, “remain obsessed” with various investigations surrounding Mr. Trump, such as those centered on porn star Stormy Daniels, or the FBI search for documents stored at his Mar-a-Lago home.

There is a “glaring double standard” at work, Mr. Dickens said.

“Over 20 days (March 16-April 5) ABC, NBC, CBS filled their evening, morning and Sunday roundtable shows with over 658 minutes (10 hours, 58 minutes, 17 seconds) of Trump investigation coverage,” the analyst noted.

But that was no coverage — as in “zero” coverage — on Mr. Biden’s family issues, he said.

“On average, network audiences saw almost 33 minutes per day of Trump investigation stories,” Mr. Dickens wrote in his analysis, which was released Thursday.

“NBC devoted the most amount of coverage to the Trump investigations (4 hours, 40 seconds), followed by ABC (3 hours, 40 minutes, 8 seconds) and then CBS (3 hours, 17 minutes, 29 seconds),” Mr. Dickens said.

“The contrast in coverage is staggering but not surprising,” he noted.

A MOMENT WITH REAGAN

Let’s pause for a moment and consider this message from President Ronald Reagan, which was included in a radio address to the nation on the official observance of Easter and Passover, delivered on April 2, 1983.

“My fellow Americans: This week as American families draw together in worship, we join with millions upon millions of others around the world also celebrating the traditions of their faiths. During these days, at least, regardless of nationality, religion, or race, we are united by faith in God, and the barriers between us seem less significant,” Reagan told his vast audience on that day.

“The generation of Americans now growing up in schools across our country can make sure the United States will remain a force for good, the champion of peace and freedom, as their parents and grandparents before them have done. And if we live our lives and dedicate our country to truth, to love, and to God, we will be a part of something much stronger and much more enduring than any negative power here on Earth. That’s why this weekend is a celebration and why there is hope for us all. Thanks for listening, and God bless you,” Reagan later concluded.

ALL BOOKED UP

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has a new cultural situation to face.

It concerns his new book “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival” — which was released on Feb. 28 and was ranked No. 1 on the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Amazon and Publisher’s Weekly bestseller lists.

It still has plenty of fans.

A quick check on the Publisher’s Weekly list on Thursday reveals that Mr. DeSantis’ book remains a favorite with the general public. It is in the top 10 more than five weeks after publication — landing at No. 9 and besting such authors as Paris Hilton — who penned a memoir called “Paris” — now listed at No. 10. Then there is Michelle Obama, who has written a nonfiction book titled “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.” That’s ranked at No. 15.

There are those who don’t appreciate Mr. DeSantis’ book, however.

“Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature law to censor books in Florida schools has found an unintended target: his own book,” The Daily Beast reported Thursday.

“In a clever bit of trolling, Florida Democrats are subjecting DeSantis’ new tome to the rules that he and GOP lawmakers established to weed out books with allegedly inappropriate content on race, sexuality, and gender from school libraries. Fentrice Driskell, the minority leader in the Florida House, is leading an effort across 50 counties to see if any of them might review or ban DeSantis’ book based on his law’s vague and unwieldy criteria,” the report said.

“You get caught up in the trap you set for others — and, yes — Florida House Democrats did the catching,” Ms. Driskell said in a tweet, in review of the situation.

Mr. DeSantis signed the bill in question on March 24. It would increase scrutiny of books and instructional materials in schools and give a greater role to parents in the process.

COCKTAIL DU JOUR

Is there a timely Easter cocktail? Why yes. There is.

Just Born, the maker of the iconic Peeps marshmallow chicks and other sweet fare, shared this recipe for a Peeps Cocktail in 2019. For those so inclined, here it is:

Edge a martini glass rim with a lemon wedge, then dip in colored sugar. Set aside. In a shaker filled with ice, add 1 1/2 ounces of cherry vodka. 1/2 ounce of triple sec and 3 ounces of half-and-half plus a dash of grenadine. Shake until chilled. Strain into prepared glass, garnish with the marshmallow Peeps of your choice; serve immediately.

POLL DU JOUR

• 90% of registered U.S. voters are “extremely or very” concerned about inflation and higher prices.

• 87% are “extremely or very” concerned with higher crime rates.

• 83% are similarly concerned about political divisions.

• 71% are thus concerned by the amount they pay in taxes.

• 69% are so concerned about what’s being taught in public schools.

• 69% are concerned about border security.

• 68% are concerned about a war between the U.S. and China in the next two years.

• 66% are concerned that U.S. support of Ukraine could lead to war between the U.S. and Russia.

• 61% are concerned about climate change.

SOURCE: A Fox News poll of 1,007 registered U.S. voters conducted March 24-27. Respondents could cite multiple items.

• Have a happy Easter and Passover, and thank you for reading Inside the Beltway.

