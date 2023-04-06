First lady Jill Biden has chosen an education theme for this year’s White House Easter Egg Roll on the day after Easter.

The White House on Thursday said the “EGGucation” theme will transform the South Lawn and Ellipse into a “school community, full of fun educational activities for children of all ages to enjoy.”

The Easter Egg Roll, in which children and families roll Easter eggs through the grass with a long spoon, is held on Easter Monday and hosted by the president and first lady.

The White House expects 30,000 people to take part this year, including thousands of military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors.

The day will be broken into nine sessions starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m. Tickets to the general public were distributed through a lottery.

As part of the theme, the area behind the White House will include a school house activity area, reading nook, talent show, field trip to the farm, Picture Day, a physical “EGGucation” zone, a snack-time tent and other activities, the White House said.

NASA sent an official wooden White House Easter Egg to the International Space Station so astronauts could demonstrate the laws of gravity to students.

The egg roll tradition dates to the 1870s, when President Rutherford B. Hayes invited families to the White House because Congress prohibited the practice on Capitol Hill.

Lawmakers said it took too much of a toll on the grounds, according to the National Park Service.

