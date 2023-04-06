President Biden on Thursday condemned Tennessee’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives for expelling two Democratic lawmakers after they participated in a gun-control protest in the chamber.

“Today’s expulsion of lawmakers who engaged in peaceful protests is shocking, undemocratic and without precedent,” Mr. Biden said in a statement. “Rather than debating the merits of this issue, these Republican lawmakers have chosen to punish, silence and expel duly-elected representatives of the people of Tennessee.”

The president also reiterated his call for Congress to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines as well as other gun control measures.

He has made the call after every high-profile mass shooting, including last month’s shooting at the Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville.

“We’ve continued to see Republican officials across America double down on dangerous bills that make our schools, places of worship, and communities less safe. Our kids continue to pay the price,” Mr. Biden said, adding that the measures will “save lives.”

The Tennessee House voted Thursday to expel two Democratic lawmakers Thursday for rule violations, but failed to oust a third.

The three lawmakers led a protest on the House floor last week without being recognized and used a bullhorn to support demonstrators who flooded the Capitol demanding lawmakers pass more gun controls after the Covenant School shooting, in which a transgender person killed three 9-year-olds and three adults.

All three lawmakers, who also refused dispersal orders by the sergeant at arms, were removed from their committee assignments following the demonstration.

Republicans then sought to oust the lawmakers from office under Article II, Section 12 of the Tennessee Constitution, which authorizes the House to punish members for “disorderly behavior.” The statute also permits the expulsion of a member if two-thirds of all lawmakers (whether present or not) vote to do so.

Republicans control the Tennessee House by an overwhelming majority, with 75 members compared to the Democrats’ 23 with one vacancy, while the expulsion threshold is 66.

In the first vote, Republicans expelled Rep. Justin Jones and then voted to remove Rep. Justin Pearson. Another vote to oust Rep. Gloria Johnson failed, keeping her in office. The two expelled lawmakers are Black, while Ms. Johnson is White.

The resolutions accused all three lawmakers of “disorderly behavior” and purposely bringing “disorder and dishonor” to the chamber during the protest.

The vote on expelling Mr. Jones was 72-25, while Mr. Pearson was voted out by a 69-26 margin. Ms. Johnson retained her seat in a 65-30 vote.

All three votes mostly followed party lines.

The two expelled lawmakers may not be gone for long though.

County commissions in their districts will pick replacements to serve until a special election can be scheduled.

Expelled lawmakers are eligible both for the interim appointment and to run in the special election. The Tennessee Constitution bars expelling a lawmaker for the same offense twice.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.