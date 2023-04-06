Buyers will have a chance to boogie down and own a piece of movie history when John Travolta’s white three-piece suit from 1977’s “Saturday Night Fever” goes on auction.

The iconic costume goes on sale at Julien’s Auctions at 10 a.m. PDT April 22 and is estimated to sell for $100,000-$200,000. Two early bids were placed, with the highest at $60,000.

The suit being auctioned off by Julien’s is one of two known to be used during the making of “Saturday Night Fever.”

To support the authentic provenance of the suit, the lot includes letters of authenticity establishing the chain of custody from Mr. Travolta, an original vinyl record of the movie’s soundtrack and an original press kit for the movie’s release.

