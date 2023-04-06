Americans are working fewer hours weekly versus before the pandemic, according to a new study from Brookings Papers on Economic Activity.

The research shows the average U.S. workweek has dropped by half an hour over the past three years, from 37.5 to 36.9 hours per week. The drop in the average workweek coincides with a drop in overall labor force participation. The overall labor force participation dropped from 63.3% just before the start of COVID-19 to 62.5% in late 2022.

Washington University in St. Louis professor Yongseok Shin noted that three major groups reduced their hours: high earners, educated young men and “workaholics.” Young men and high earners lowered their weekly hours by an average of 1.5, with workaholics by 3.

While the pandemic is seemingly over, it had a severe impact on how Americans view working. The virus offered new remote work opportunities, letting many participate more in family activities, hobbies and leisure. The research shows that those who labored from home were likelier to shorten their working hours.

Americans are overall open to such changes. According to a survey from Qualtrics, an overwhelming 92% of U.S. workers support a four-day workweek.

• Vaughn Cockayne can be reached at vcockayne@washingtontimes.com.