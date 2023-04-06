By Isabel Debre and Sam McNeil - Associated Press - Updated: 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said early Friday that his country’s enemies will pay a “heavy price” for repeated rocket fire.

Netanyahu made the statement after huddling with his Security Cabinet.

“Israel’s response, tonight and beyond, will extract a heavy price from our enemies,” Netanyahu said.

In an initial response after a day of rocket fire into Israel, the Israeli military struck four targets in Gaza that it said belonged to the ruling Hamas militant group.

