JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said early Friday that his country’s enemies will pay a “heavy price” for repeated rocket fire.
Netanyahu made the statement after huddling with his Security Cabinet.
“Israel’s response, tonight and beyond, will extract a heavy price from our enemies,” Netanyahu said.
In an initial response after a day of rocket fire into Israel, the Israeli military struck four targets in Gaza that it said belonged to the ruling Hamas militant group.
