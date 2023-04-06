American military troops responding to a future crisis in Eastern Europe will now have enough combat-ready equipment waiting for them in Poland to supply a U.S. armored brigade.

On Wednesday, Polish and U.S. officials formally opened the Long-Term Equipment Storage and Maintenance Complex in Powidz, about 160 miles west of Warsaw.

The weapons depot is NATO’s biggest single infrastructure investment in more than 30 years and was the culmination of over six years of effort, officials said.

“The strategic partnership with the United States and Poland’s active membership in the North Atlantic Alliance are the pillars of our homeland’s security,” said Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak. “This base is important because thanks to this, we increase our deterrence capabilities, and we also show solidarity within NATO.”

The complex will feature seven gigantic warehouses filled with almost 3,000 pieces of combat equipment, from tanks to Bradley fighting vehicles, that will be used by arriving U.S. troops, said Mark Brzezinski, the U.S. ambassador to Poland.

“This facility will ensure we can continue to be fast. It will allow us to deploy an entire armored brigade combat team in an expeditious manner,” Ambassador Brzezinski said. “It will significantly cut down on deployment timelines.”

The depot opening comes amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, now in its second year. Moscow’s aggression has prompted previously non-aligned countries like Finland and Sweden to seek membership in the NATO alliance.

Poland has established close ties with Kyiv and is a leading voice within NATO calling for more powerful military support for Ukraine to repel the Russian invasion force.

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.