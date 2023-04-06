A New York woman who was abducted Wednesday is dead and the man accused of kidnapping her is in the hospital after a police chase ended with a shootout near Interstate 95 in Quantico, Virginia.

Ithaca resident Tatiana David, 34, was found dead in the white SUV into which New York authorities said she was forced early Wednesday morning, according to The Associated Press. She died from a gunshot wound, WTOP News reported.

Virginia State Police said that Michael C. Davis, the 34-year-old kidnap suspect from Richmond, was flown to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The two were previously in a relationship and had a 4-year-old child, according to New York State Police.

New York authorities received a report that Ms. David was forced into the white SUV around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday morning. A statewide alert was sent out at that time.

The vehicle wasn’t picked up until shortly before 9:30 p.m. when Virginia State Police said a trooper tried to pull the SUV over for improper registration near Springfield, but it sped away instead.

The SUV eventually crashed into a guardrail and then went off the right side of the road a few miles later into the woods.

That’s when police accused Mr. Davis of opening fire on the state troopers who were approaching his vehicle. Mr. Davis and Ms. David were both injured in the shootout after troopers returned fire.

The incident caused a stretch of I-95 in Prince William County to be shut down for hours while the scene was investigated and cleaned up.

All lanes had been reopened by 11:20 a.m. Thursday.

