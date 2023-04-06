Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has raised more than $11 million since launching her 2024 presidential campaign in mid-February.

Mrs. Haley, a Republican who served as U.S. ambassador to the U.N. under President Trump — a primary rival — included 70,000 donations from all 50 states and D.C., with 67,000 of those contributions under $200, according to Fox News, which first reported on the haul.

“In just six weeks, Nikki Haley’s massive fundraising and active retail campaigning in early voting states makes her a force to be reckoned with,” Haley campaign manager Betsy Ankney told the outlet. “Voters and donors are clearly responding to Nikki’s conservative message and her call for a new generation of leadership to make America strong and proud.”

The figures reflect the first quarter of 2023, which ended on March 31.

Mrs. Haley outpaced Mr. Trump, who raised $9.5 million in the first six weeks of his 2024 campaign after announcing a bid in mid-November.

Yet Mr. Trump has seen a bump since then, raising $8 million in the several days following his indictment in New York on charges he falsified business records in connection to hush payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Mrs. Haley says a new generation of leadership is needed in Washington, a swipe at Mr. Trump, 76, and President Biden, who is 80 and will likely seek reelection.

She remains far behind Mr. Trump in GOP primary polls, however.

Recent surveys showed her attracting support in single-digit percentages while around half of the primary electorate tends to back Mr. Trump, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who hasn’t announced a bid yet — maintaining his position in second place.

