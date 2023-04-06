Roughly 200 Russian journalists and activists have signed a letter calling for the release of a Wall Street Journal detained in Russia on unsubstantiated charges of espionage.

The Federal Security Service, or FSB, arrested Evan Gershkovich last week and said he was caught red-handed.

“We, independent Russian journalists and representatives of civil society, do not believe these accusations and consider them unfounded,” says the letter dated Tuesday.

Moscow’s decision to detain Mr. Gershkovich, a 31-year-old American who reported on the economic impact of foreign sanctions on Russia, sparked an outpouring of support from global journalists and a diplomatic effort to release him against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.

The journalists’ letter says the Russian government manufactured espionage charges to justify a 22-year prison term for another journalist, Ivan Safronov. They believe the government detained him because of his work, and the pattern is playing out again.

“We consider the case against Gershkovich preposterous and unjust. Evan Gershkovich’s reputation as a reporter is stellar, and his work has always met the highest journalistic standards,” the letter says. “The FSB’s reputation, on the contrary, has been destroyed over the years by its own agents. There is no reason for society to trust these ‘professionals.’”

The White House used a prisoner swap to get U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner out of the U.S. last year.

It is weighing its options to help Mr. Gershkovich, whose situation sparked major headlines last week but was drowned out for days by former President Donald Trump’s indictment and booking in New York.

The State Department summoned the Russian ambassador to the U.S. for a March 30 meeting over Mr. Gershkovich’s case.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says there is no doubt that Mr. Gershkovich was wrongfully detained and that he should be released immediately.

Speaking out against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war effort is punishable by up to 15 years in prison, so speaking out can be dangerous for Russian journalists. Many of the reporters who signed the letter work outside of their homeland.

“We, independent Russian journalists and representatives of civil society, support our foreign colleagues who take upon themselves the great risks of working in Russia,” the letter says. “We demand that our colleague Evan Gershkovich be set free immediately.”

