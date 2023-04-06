A teen involved in the shooting last summer of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is at large after skipping his court hearing Wednesday.

The 17-year-old is unaccounted for, according to his attorney and youth services officials, a spokesperson for D.C. Superior Court told The Washington Times on Thursday.

He was placed on house arrest with GPS monitoring following his January guilty plea for assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a pistol without a license, according to the Washington Post.

The Post, which was granted access to the court hearing on the condition that the teen’s identity not be published, reported that the teen’s attorney doesn’t know where the juvenile is.

D.C. police said that the 17-year-old and a then-14-year-old tried to carjack Robinson Jr. on H Street Northeast last August.

A struggle ensued between Robinson Jr, and the 17-year-old, at which point the younger teen shot the Commanders player in the hip and the knee. The bullets missed the running back’s bones and crucial ligaments, allowing him to return to the field by October.

The younger teen pleaded guilty for attempted robbery earlier this year. He also pleaded guilty for shooting and killing another teen near Kelly Miller Middle School in Northeast. The now-15-year-old will be in District custody until he is 21, the maximum sentence under D.C. law.

D.C. Court was looking to put the 17-year-old behind bars until he was 20, according to the Post.

The teen’s mother, who participated in the hearing virtually, wants her child to be sent to a treatment facility. The judge said that request will be revisited once the teen shows up to court.

