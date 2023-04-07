An Illinois man has been arrested on three misdemeanor charges in connection with a break-in at NBA superstar Michael Jordan’s unoccupied Chicagoland mansion.

Raiden Hagedorn, 18, was apprehended by police Tuesday and has been charged with one count of criminal trespass and two counts of criminal damage to property. A juvenile was also involved.

Due to the involvement of a juvenile, police declined to offer any identifying information about Mr. Hagedorn’s companion or about the events and circumstances leading to their arrest, according to the Daily Herald newspaper.

Mr. Jordan, a six-time champion with the Chicago Bulls and the owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, was not present at the seven-acre estate in Highland Park, Illinois, at the time of the break-in around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday.

The basketball champ has been trying to unload the 56,000-square-foot property since 2012 without success, even as the price of the mansion has dropped from $29 million to $14,855,000. Mr. Jordan’s primary residence is in Florida, according to local news site Lake and McHenry County Scanner.

Mr. Hagedorn was released on a recognizance bond, and is expected back in court on April 20.

