President Biden credited his administration’s economic agenda for Friday’s strong jobs report, declaring the U.S. faces economic headwinds from a position of strength.

U.S. employers added 236,000 jobs last month despite a series of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in a bid to rein in inflation. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, a near-record low and down from 3.6% in February.

Mr. Biden, whose administration has embarked on a multi-week “Investing in America” tour, touted new manufacturing investments in several states as a sign the economy is on the right path.

“Thanks to the policies we have put in place, the recovery is creating good jobs that you can raise a family on, which is pulling more Americans into the labor force,” he said. “My Investing in America agenda is building an economy that benefits hard-working Americans in every community across the country, not just those at the top.”

Republicans, though, say the gains in employment have been offset by Democrats’ tax-and-spend agenda.

“Biden’s out-of-touch agenda is crushing hardworking Americans with higher prices and lower savings and incomes,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said this week as Mr. Biden touted new manufacturing investments in Minnesota. “What’s his solution? Send Bidenflation soaring even higher with his $6.9 trillion tax-and-spending spree.”

On Friday, Mr. Biden said he has more work to do to lower costs and took a swipe at “extreme MAGA Republicans” who “are threatening to wreak havoc on our economy with debt limit brinkmanship.”

“Their extreme agenda would send the unprecedented investments we’ve made here in America — along with the jobs that come with it — overseas,” he said. “Make no mistake, I will stop those efforts to put our economy at risk and take us back to the failed policies of the past.”

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.