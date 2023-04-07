Justice Clarence Thomas is defending his more than 25-year relationship with a GOP megadonor by saying he is one of his “dearest friends” and that the court signed off on their families’ vacations together.

Justice Thomas has been under fire since ProPublica published an article on Thursday raising ethics concerns about him and his wife, Virginia Thomas, traveling with real estate developer Harlan Crow on his yacht and private jet over the years.

“Harlan and Kathy Crow are among our dearest friends, and we have been friends for over twenty-five years. As friends do, we have joined them on a number of family trips during the more than a quarter century we have known them,” Justice Thomas said in a statement released on Friday by the Supreme Court.

He said he received guidance that his travel and socializing were not problematic.

“Early in my tenure at the Court, I sought guidance from my colleagues and others in the judiciary, and was advised that this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the Court, was not reportable,” Justice Thomas said.

“I have endeavored to follow that counsel throughout my tenure, and have always sought to comply with the disclosure guidelines. These guidelines are now being changed, as the committee of the Judicial Conference responsible for financial disclosure for the entire federal judiciary just this past month announced new guidance. And, it is, of course, my intent to follow this guidance in the future.”

The article said Justice Thomas failed to disclose the luxury vacations, including a trip to Indonesia that was estimated to cost $500,000.

The allegations prompted several Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee to call for legislation to implement a code of ethics and conduct on Supreme Court justices.

“This behavior is simply inconsistent with the ethical standards the American people expect of any public servant, let alone a justice on the Supreme Court,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin, Illinois Democrat, said of Justice Thomas. “Supreme Court justices must be held to an enforceable code of conduct, just like every other federal judge.”

Liberals also renewed resignation calls for Justice Thomas, who has been a top target for the left since his confirmation hearings in 1991.

Last year, the liberal groups argued he should be recused from all election-related cases since Mrs. Thomas attended the Jan. 6, 2021, rally supporting then-President Trump and spoke to former White House officials about the 2020 election results.

Mrs. Thomas, a conservative activist, said she did go to the Jan. 6 rally near the White House but did not march to the U.S. Capitol where the rioting occurred.

While lower court judges have a code of ethics that covers recusals and disclosures, the Supreme Court has not imposed upon itself strict rules on the justices.

Mr. Crow told ProPublica that he’s been friends with the Thomases for years and extends to them hospitality “no different from the hospitality we have extended to our many other dear friends.”

