Vice President Kamala Harris is planning to stop in Nashville, Tennessee, to meet with two Democratic state lawmakers expelled from the Republican-controlled General Assembly after participating in a gun-control protest in the chamber.

The vice president’s trip on Friday follows the chamber’s vote on Thursday to expel Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, a move that drew swift condemnation from President Biden and Democrats nationwide.

The White House said in addition to meeting with state lawmakers, Ms. Harris will also meet with young people and advocates who are demanding action to address gun violence in the wake of the Covenant School shooting, in which a transgender person killed three 9-year-olds and three adults.

“While in Tennessee, the Vice President will make clear what happened in Nashville, continue to call on Congress to renew the assault weapons ban and ensure that in Tennessee and across the nation, the voices of our young people are heard,” a White House official said.

The Tennessee House voted to expel the two Democratic lawmakers Thursday for rule violations, but failed to oust a third.

The three lawmakers led a protest on the state House floor last week without being recognized and used a bullhorn to support demonstrators who flooded the Capitol demanding lawmakers pass more gun controls after the Covenant School shooting.

All three lawmakers, who also refused dispersal orders by the sergeant at arms, were removed from their committee assignments following the demonstration.

Republicans then sought to oust the lawmakers from office under Article II, Section 12 of the Tennessee Constitution, which authorizes the House to punish members for “disorderly behavior.” The statute also permits the expulsion of a member if two-thirds of all lawmakers vote to do so.

Republicans control the Tennessee House by an overwhelming majority, with 75 members compared to the Democrats’ 23, with one vacancy, while the expulsion threshold is 66.

President Biden condemned the expulsions on Thursday, calling the vote “shocking, undemocratic and without precedent.”

The president also reiterated his call for Congress to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines as well as other gun control measures.

“We’ve continued to see Republican officials across America double down on dangerous bills that make our schools, places of worship, and communities less safe. Our kids continue to pay the price,” Mr. Biden said, adding that the measures will “save lives.”

