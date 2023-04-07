Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene launched into a tirade after former President Donald Trump reportedly told his aides to hire far-right activist Laura Loomer.

In a screed on Twitter, Ms. Greene warned that Ms. Loomer, a failed congressional candidate who has come under fire for anti-Muslim remarks, “cannot be trusted.”

“Laura Loomer is mentally unstable and a documented liar,” Ms. Greene, Georgia Republican, wrote. “She spent months lying about me and attacking me just because I supported Kevin McCarthy for Speaker and after I had refused to endorse her last election cycle.”

In response, Ms. Loomer accused Ms. Greene of not doing any work to “expose” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is viewed as Mr. Trump’s top rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

“Now the so-called ‘Trump defender’ is openly saying she’s going to call Trump to kill his support for me,” she said on Twitter. “Why? I’m doing all the work to expose DeSantis.”

Ms. Greene also said Ms. Loomer “loves” far-right firebrand Nick Fuentes and once tried to get hired by Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West who ran for president as an independent in 2020.

Ye and Ms. Loomer have both been criticized for making bigoted comments. Ye also attended a dinner with Mr. Trump in November that included Mr. Fuentes, a White nationalist provocateur. The dinner garnered unflattering headlines for Mr. Trump.

“Never hire or do business with a liar,” Ms. Greene wrote. “Liars are toxic and poisonous to everything they touch.”

Once viewed as a fringe character, Ms. Greene’s stock has been rising in the GOP and her name has been floated as a potential running mate for Trump in 2024.

In January, she bucked other Republican firebrands in supporting Mr. McCarthy, California Republican, for the speakership. The move put her closer to party leadership as Republicans took control of the House.

She also has maintained close ties to Mr. Trump and led a rally in New York earlier this week to protest Mr. Trump’s hush money indictment spearheaded by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

In her Twitter post on Friday, Ms. Greene said she will make sure Mr. Trump doesn’t hire Ms. Loomer.

