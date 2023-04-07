The New York courts pulled off a historic court appearance by former President Donald Trump this week without major incident, but now it faces another challenge: bolstering security as it works through a series of death threats against the judge and others.

Judicial chambers are getting “the predictable harassing and defamatory calls and emails, all of which are being assessed,” Lucian Chalfen, the chief spokesman for the Unified Court System in New York, told USA Today.

“Over the past weeks we have continued to evaluate and assess security concerns and potential threats and have maintained an increased security presence in and around courthouses and throughout the judiciary and will adjust protocols as necessary,” Mr. Chalfen said.

Mr. Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records during his arraignment on Tuesday.

Judge Juan Merchan, presiding in Manhattan, warned all sides to avoid rhetoric that could spark violence or unrest, though the former president has directed online attacks against the judge, calling him biased, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, saying the case is baseless and a political hit job.

Mr. Trump returned to his Florida estate Tuesday and continued his pointed criticism, saying he has “a Trump-hating judge, with a Trump-hating wife and family.”

So far, the case hasn’t resulted in a major incident. Officers surrounded the Manhattan courthouse and Trump Tower in New York City this week while warring protesters shouted each other down but did not resort to all-out violence.

