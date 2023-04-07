Russian forces appear to have captured the center of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine and are threatening a key supply line to the west, British intelligence officials said Friday.

Russian forces, spearheaded by Wagner Group mercenaries, appear to have gained momentum on the battlefield after their earlier advance stalled last month. Their troops have snared the west bank of the Bakhmutka River and could soon cut off Ukraine’s vital 0506 supply route, British military officials said in their latest assessment of the war.

“Russian regular forces, likely including airborne troops, have probably reinforced the area, and Russia is again using artillery more effectively in the sector,” U.K. military officials said in a Twitter post. “There is a realistic possibility that, locally, Wagner and Russian (military) commanders have paused their ongoing feud and improved cooperation.”

Bakhmut has been the main focus of Russian military activity in Ukraine for months. During a visit to Poland this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his troops would pull back from the city if they came under the risk of being encircled and cut off.

