Former President Donald Trump has taken to social media since his New York arraignment to air his grievances about the charges, accuse Democrats of weaponizing law enforcement, and hawk a $399, personally autographed book.

The 76-year-old Mr. Trump has ridiculed President Biden, slammed likely 2024 Republican presidential Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, and even warned that World War III could be around the corner.

Mr. Trump went after Mr. DeSantis again before sunrise Friday. Mr. Trump said he was getting a lot of job requests from people who had been working on the “Social Security/Medicare cutting (JUST WATCH!) DeSanctimonious Campaign.”

“Ron’s Poll numbers are dropping so fast and furious that many people are speculating he’s not going to run,” Mr. Trump said on his Truth Social media platform.

Mr. Trump has kept a relatively low profile since delivering a post-arraignment speech from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida after returning Tuesday from New York.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung, however, said the ex-president has stayed busy behind the scenes, holding a pair of telephone rallies Thursday with voters in Iowa and South Carolina, doing media interviews that will air next week, and participating in other meetings.

Mr. Trump also is slated to appear on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” next week.

While out of the spotlight, Mr. Trump has posted over two dozen times on his Truth Social site since Wednesday morning.

He has declared his innocence and circulated footage of allies — ranging from son Eric Trump to Ohio GOP Rep. Jim Jordan and Fox News host Sean Hannity — criticizing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, who is overseeing the case against Mr. Trump rooted in secret payments the former president made to an adult-film star, allegedly to cover up an extramarital affair when he was running for president in 2016.

Another post featured a “Black Conservative DESTROYS Mainstream media” video clip.

The Trump feed has highlighted polls showing the indictment has boosted his lead in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, and that he has taken the lead over President Biden in a hypothetical rematch for the general election in November 2024.

Mr. Trump has called Mr. Biden a “Scamer,” “Hopeless,” and the “biggest Moron of them all” in the White House, and mocked the administration’s new report attempting to downplay its role in the botched withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in 2021.

“The good ol’ USA is losing so much, so fast, that at the end of the 1 1/2 years remaining in the most incompetent administration in history, we may not even have a Country left,” Mr. Trump said in a post on social media Friday morning. “There’s an INVASION at our Border, we’re about to lose our ‘Dollar’ as the World Standard, and we could, because of ‘Stupid People,’ end up in World War lll.”

“The only things they do well is CHEATING ON ELECTIONS, DISINFORMATION CAMPAIGNS, and WEAPONIZING THE JUSTICE SYSTEM. We are a Nation in Decline, a Failing Nation!!!” he said.

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.