Walmart announced Thursday a plan to add electric vehicle charging stations at thousands of Walmart and Sam’s Club locations nationwide by 2030.

There are almost 1,300 such stations at 280 stores across America as part of a partnership between Walmart and Volkswagen subsidiary Electrify America.

Walmart plans to create its own charging network, although the company did not provide specifics on how many charging stations to be installed by 2030.

Walmart Senior Vice President of Energy Transformation Vishal Kapadia told Reuters that once the installation is finished, there will be on average four such chargers at the more than 4,700 Walmart stores and 600 Sam’s Club warehouses across America.

There are Walmart or Sam’s Club locations within 10 miles of 90% of American residences, which the company says makes them ideal locations for charging stations.

“Easy access to on-the-go charging is a game-changer for drivers who have been hesitant to purchase an EV for concerns they won’t be able to find a charger in a clean, bright and safe location when needed,” Mr. Kapadia said in the company’s announcement.

