NEWS AND OPINION:

It’s been almost a year since the U.S. Marine Corps revealed there was a chance that Parris Island Training Depot could be moved from its longtime home in South Carolina due to the potential threat of extreme weather, rising temperatures and increasing effects of climate change.

Tradition and history, however, have become a factor in decisions affecting this iconic location, which spans 8,095 acres. The first Marines arrived in the area near Parris Island in 1861 — and the site has been continuously associated with recruit training since 1915. It is also an integral part of the area’s economy.

Local residents are not happy about the idea of losing their Marines. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is not a fan either — along with two Republican lawmakers from the Palmetto State who now say they will lead the fight to protect Parris Island.

On Friday, Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham reintroduced the Parris Island Protection Act, which prohibits the use of federal funds to close or even plan the closure of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. The legislation was originally introduced on Jan. 29, 2021.

“The work of the Marine Corps Recruit Depot at Parris Island is vital for our military readiness. The heart of our Marine Corps beats in Beaufort County,” Mr. Scott vowed in a written statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

“This crucial fixture is a longstanding legacy for both our military and Beaufort County, welcoming thousands of Marines and their families into our communities here in South Carolina. I will continue to support efforts to ensure that Parris Island is able to produce top-quality Marines for years to come,” Mr. Scott said.

Companion legislation was introduced Jan. 25 by all six Republican members of South Carolina’s U.S. House delegation — Reps. Joe Wilson, Nancy Mace, Ralph Norman, William Timmons, Jeff Duncan and Russell Fry. Mr. Wilson and Ms. Mace also sit on the House Armed Services Committee.

“South Carolina welcomes almost 20,000 recruits from around the country to train at Parris Island every year, and any proposals to close the facility would not only be detrimental to South Carolina economically, but also to the United States Marine Corps and our military readiness. Keeping Parris Island open is fundamental to our national defense now and in the future,” Mr. Wilson said in a written statement.

MUGSHOT MUG

Former President Donald Trump has just added a new item to his line of official campaign merchandise — and that would be an “Official Mugshot Coffee Mug.”

The mug is available in white or black ceramic and bearing an image of Mr. Trump imposed on a background that resembles a police line-up, complete with height measurements in the background.

The cup bears the motto “Not Guilty.”

Needless to say, the design is also available on T-shirts, sweatshirts and an 18-by-24-inch poster.

“President Trump wakes up every morning with endless energy and tenacity to take on the radical Left and lead our mission to save America. Start your morning with the same level of energy as President Trump when you pour your cup of coffee into your ‘Not Guilty’ Mugshot Mug,” noted a written announcement from Mr. Trump’s campaign.

HOLA AMERICA

Even the literary world can offer some insight into the overall makeup of America.

“With more than 40 million Spanish-speaking readers and language learners, according to the Census Bureau, the U.S. has the fourth-largest Spanish-speaking population in the world, after Mexico, Spain, and Argentina,” reports Publisher’s Weekly, which is now tracking the “bilingual boom” in book publishing.

“What’s more, if demographic trends continue, the Instituto Cervantes estimates that by 2060, 27.5% of the U.S. population will speak Spanish, which would make the U.S. the second-largest Spanish-speaking country in the world, after Mexico. It therefore comes as no surprise that the U.S. market for Spanish-language books is growing,” Publisher’s Weekly predicts.

Instituto Cervantes, by the way, was founded by the Spanish government in 1991 to universally promote the Spanish language and culture and the teaching of them, according to the organization’s mission statement.

TRUMP AND TUCKER

Former President Donald Trump is poised to emerge on the public stage less than a week after his appearance in a New York court, charged with making false statements on his business records.

Fox News primetime host Tucker Carlson will present an exclusive interview with Mr. Trump on Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT.

“The sit-down interview at Mar-a-Lago will be the former president’s first interview since his arraignment on April 4th and will encompass his indictment, the upcoming presidential election and news of the day, among other topics,” Fox News said in a statement.

There likely will be a very hefty audience. Mr. Carlson is already the king of ratings. In the month of March, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” was the highest-rated program in cable news, averaging 3.3 million viewers per day, according to Nielsen Media Research.

POLL DU JOUR

• 30% of U.S. adults would rather see former President Donald Trump as the Republican nominee for president in 2024; 53% of Republicans, 22% of independents and 17% of Democrats agree.

• 35% of men and 26% of women also agree.

• 25% overall would prefer that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis be the Republican nominee; 31% of Republicans, 19% of independents and 25% of Democrats agree.

• 29% of men and 21% of women also agree.

18% would prefer that “someone else” be the Republican nominee; 5% of Republicans, 22% of independents and 26% of Democrats agree.

• 16% of men and 20% of women also agree.

• 27% are not sure about the issue; 11% of Republicans, 37% of independents and 31% of Democrats agree.

• 20% of men and 33% of women also agree.

SOURCE: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted April 1-4.

• Follow Jennifer Harper on Twitter @HarperBulletin.

