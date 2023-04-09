Two Democrats expelled from the Tennessee Legislature last week by more than two-thirds of their GOP colleagues say they plan to return to their seats either by being reappointed by county officials or through special elections.

Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were ousted by the Republican-controlled House for their participation in a gun-control protest on the chamber floor last month following a mass shooting at a private church school in Nashville that left three 9-year-olds and three adults dead.

The expulsion resolutions, which required a two-thirds majority, stated the lawmakers “knowingly and intentionally” brought “disorder and dishonor to the House of Representatives.”

County commissioners under the state’s constitution have the power to appoint interim lawmakers until a special election can be held. Both men, who appeared in a joint interview Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” are Black and have accused Republicans of expelling them over their race because they voted not to oust a third Democrat involved in the protests who is White.

“I’ve already heard that people in the state Legislature and in Nashville are actually threatening our Shelby County commissioners, do not reappoint me or they’re going to take away funding that’s in the governor’s budget for projects that the mayor and others have asked for,” Mr. Pearson said. “This is what folks really have to realize, the power structure in the state of Tennessee is always wielding against the minority party and people.”

Mr. Jones called their expulsion an “attack on democracy” that “is hurting all people in our state.”

“Even though it is disproportionately impacting Black and Brown communities, this is hurting poor White people,” he said. “Their attack on democracy hurts all of us. I just want to emphasize that, because I don’t want it to just be about race. But this is about attacks on Black, Brown and poor White communities, silencing them.”

It is unclear if the former lawmakers will be successful through either reappointment or special elections.

In a potential sign of more political clashes to come, Nashville Mayor John Cooper said he believes the Metropolitan Council of Davidson County in Nashville will reappoint Mr. Jones.

“The people of @brotherjones_ and @Justinjpearson’s districts were disenfranchised today,” Mr. Cooper tweeted last week. “I’m proud that Metro Council is meeting Monday to fill the vacancy left in Nashville by today’s vote, & I believe they’ll send @brotherjones_ right back to continue serving his constituents.”

