Former President Donald Trump was greeted by an adoring crowd Saturday night in Miami for UFC 287.

Chants of “USA” rang out when Mr. Trump took his seat cage-side, according to videos posted on social media. More cheers erupted when the former president was flashed on the jumbotron as a part of the pay-per-view broadcast.

President Trump received a standing ovation at UFC 287 and then the crowd started chanting “USA!” pic.twitter.com/TeERwryfYQ — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 9, 2023

Mr. Trump was at the event with longtime friend and UFC President Dana White, as well as boxing legend Mike Tyson and the Bud Light-hating singer Kid Rock.

The former president was also in attendance to root for ardent supporter UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal announced his retirement after losing in a decision to Gilbert Burns and used his final post-fight interview to shower praise on Mr. Trump, according to the New York Post.

“I wanted to say, [the] greatest president in the history of the world sitting right there,” Masvidal said while pointing at Mr. Trump. “I love that guy.”

The fighter then voiced his support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is widely considered Mr. Trump’s greatest opponent in the upcoming Republican presidential primary. Mr. DeSantis has yet to announce his intent to run.

“We also got the greatest governor of all time here in Florida,” Masvidal said. “Let’s keep Florida free, a red state.”

Masvidal finished his post-fight interview by leading the crowd in a “Let’s go Brandon” chant, which is a slogan used to insult President Joseph R. Biden. It’s a reference to a 2021 interview where an NBC reporter misinterpreted a crowd that was saying “F— Joe Biden” as “Let’s go Brandon.”

Mr. Trump was charged with 34 felony counts in New York last week for falsifying business records in an effort to pay hush money to people during his 2016 campaign.

The money was paid to prevent salacious stories from going public, including some that involved alleged sexual encounters with the former president.

