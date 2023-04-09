A Maryland woman accused of filming herself abusing children at the daycare center where she worked was arrested Saturday.

Prince George’s County police charged 23-year-old Kayla Greenwell, of Oxon Hill, with multiple counts of child abuse and assault for an incident that authorities said she had recorded last week at the Oxon Hill Learning Center.

Police verified videos that had been circulating on social media and showed a female daycare employee carrying out multiple, separate instances of abuse.

Disturbing videos show alleged child abuse at Oxon Hill daycare https://t.co/MTZ7AZKkMG pic.twitter.com/w5dc4BkSZB — Josh Rosenthal (@JoshRosenthalTV) April 8, 2023

One clip showed a female employee kicking a chair out from under a young boy.

The female employee was also seen kicking a young girl, then grabbing the child by the arm and flinging her onto a mat for napping, and then kicking over the mat. Another video shows the female employee picking up a young girl by her collar and dropping her on the nap mat from a different angle.

Police said that the videos were recorded on April 5. Ms. Greenwell started working at the center in late March, according to authorities.

D.C.-area Fox affiliate WTTG reported that a viewer originally submitted the videos to the station on Friday afternoon. WTTG said it then contacted authorities, who asked the station to hold off on publishing the videos so they could launch an investigation.

She’s currently in custody with the county’s Department of Corrections.

Ms. Greenwell will have her first hearing on Monday.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.