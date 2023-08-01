D.C. police have arrested a 14-year-old boy from Northeast in connection with last month’s fatal shooting of a construction worker near Howard University.

The Metropolitan Police Department charged the boy, whom authorities did not name because he is a juvenile, with felony murder while armed in the slaying of 34-year-old Rafael Adolfo Gomez on July 13.

Third District Commander James Boteler said then that Gomez was killed just after 6 a.m. in an attempted robbery that “went bad.”

The construction worker was on his way to his job site on Howard University’s campus when the deadly stick-up took place.

His wife, Yasmin Flores, told local CBS affiliate WUSA that her husband had just called her after he arrived at work. She said the next call she received was from the hospital saying Gomez was fighting to survive.

“He got along with everybody. I don’t know why this happened to him,” Ms. Flores told the station. “People do not touch their hearts before doing bad things, and they don’t know who is left suffering.”

