Its stores may be gone, but Bed Bath & Beyond never left.

Overstock.com, which bought the rights to the name along with the bankrupt company’s digital assets on June 21, announced it would be donning the Bed Bath moniker Tuesday.

Searches on Google for Overstock.com deliver its now-defunct name, but clicking on it reveals the revived Bed Bath & Beyond website. Company leaders described the change as a perfect fit between business and brand name for the retailer, which will be online only.

“Overstock has a great business model with a name that does not reflect its focus on home. Bed Bath & Beyond is a much-loved and well-known consumer brand, which had an outdated business model that needed modernizing. Through this rebranding, we’re breathing new life into Bed Bath & Beyond. … Think of it as Bed Bath & a much bigger, better Beyond,” said Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Jonathan Johnson in a statement.

The renamed company is offering promotions to mark the change, plus has relaunched the Bed Bath & Beyond app and rewards program.

New users will get a 25% off coupon. Users of the old Bed Bath & Beyond app will have up to $50 in accrued loyalty points reinstated and will receive exclusive coupons, while members of the Overstock.com Club O rewards program will have their membership and points transferred to the new Bed Bath program and will receive a 20% off coupon.

Before launching the name change in America, the company changed over its Canadian website on June 29. The Overstock.com name and branding will fade away, but the company did not disclose how long that will take.

