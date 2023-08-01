The grand jury convened Tuesday to weigh evidence in the special counsel probe into former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, fueling speculation that an indictment could be imminent.

The grand jury typically meets at the federal courthouse in Washington on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Jurors met on Thursday for several hours but left without any suggestion that they voted to return indictments.

News of the potential indictment comes two weeks after Mr. Trump announced he was a target of the investigation into his attempts to reverse the results of the election. The probe, led by special counsel Jack Smith, is also probing the events surrounding the pro-Trump mob attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

In a social media post on Monday, Mr. Trump said he expected an indictment soon.

“I assume that an Indictment from Deranged Jack Smith and his highly partisan gang of Thugs, pertaining to my ‘PEACEFULLY & PATRIOTICALLY Speech, will be coming out any day now, as yet another attempt to cover up all of the bad news about bribes, payoffs, and extortion, coming from the Biden ‘camp.’ This seems to be the way they do it. ELECTION INTERFERENCE! PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT!,” he wrote.

If indicted, it would be the third batch of indictments against Mr. Trump.

In March, the Manhattan district attorney charged him with falsifying business records related to hush money payments made in 2016 to two women who alleged extramarital affairs with Trump.

Mr. Smith in June charged Mr. Trump with 37 criminal counts related to his handling of classified government documents stored at his Mar-a-Lago residence. A superseding indictment filed last week added three additional charges against Mr. Trump.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.