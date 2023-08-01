High-school boys are becoming increasingly Republican.

According to a federal survey administered by the University of Michigan, males in their senior year are nearly twice as likely to be conservative as liberal.

The annual Monitoring the Future survey, a scholarly project that dates to the 1970s, found that in each of the past three years, just 13% of those boys self-identified as liberal or very liberal.

On the other hand, the number of male seniors who call themselves conservative or very conservative ranged between 23% and 25%.

The results of the 2022 survey were released this week.

There is a gender gap though.

The same survey found that over the three years between 2020 and 2022, the share of senior-class girls who identified as conservative or very conservative averaged 13%. By contrast, the same three-year period saw an average of almost 29% of girls this age call themselves liberal or very liberal.

A report in The Hill also cautioned that the largest group of senior boys in the 2022 survey claimed no politics at all, answering “none of the above” or “I don’t know” when offered the liberal/conservative choices on how they identified ideologically.

