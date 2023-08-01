NEWS AND OPINION:

Some news of a new policy from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — and one which could bring him support from drivers in the Sunshine State and potentially set an example for other states with lots of highway tolls and lots of cash-strapped drivers.

Mr. DeSantis’ office reveals the details:

“Now in its sixth month of providing savings to commuters, the Toll Relief Program signed by Governor DeSantis has saved customers more than $227 million since it launched on January 1, 2023. In June alone, $37.2 million of account credits were posted to 1.1 million customer accounts,” advises a news release from the governor’s office.

“The year-long program automatically gives frequent users with at least 35 monthly toll transactions a 50% toll credit to their account. The Toll Relief Program builds on the successful SunPass Savings Program that concluded in December and resulted in approximately 384,000 Florida drivers saving over $18 million,” the release said.

“With rampant inflation caused by years of bad decisions by politicians in Washington, I am proud that we have put Florida in the position to provide year-long savings to families,” Mr. DeSantis said in a statement.

AN EAGLE OF NOTE

Could this be a temporary situation?

An observant passerby in the North Courtyard of the State Department’s Harry S. Truman Building notes that a sizable canopy has been added to the pleasant outdoor space, which also includes chairs and tables for those passing through.

But wait. There is also another member of that space called “Soaring American Eagle,” an 11,600-pound, 17-foot-tall bronze sculpture of the heroic bird and patriotic symbol, created by artist Greg Wyatt. It has been there for a while. The statue was officially unveiled at an Oct. 20, 2000, ceremony, according to a State Department account of its history.

The sculpture “may remind us of our unique mission in the world,” remarked then-Undersecretary of State for Management Bonnie Cohen.

It also took a herculean effort to bring the fine bird to his federal roost.

“The sculpture was trucked to Washington, D.C., then lifted by helicopter over the Harry S. Truman Building and gingerly lowered into the building’s north courtyard as it dangled from a 150-foot cable,” the aforementioned account noted.

But our observer frets that the new canopy now infringes upon the eagle’s territory. Canopy and eagle are indeed very, very close. It is a dilemma which is, perhaps, unique to Washington, D.C., where the noble design of federal buildings must also accommodate public spaces.

FROM THE BUSINESS WORLD

4C Digital Health — a healthcare-data analytics company based in Virginia — reveals that former Rep. Robert Hurt of Virginia will be joining the 4C team as general counsel.

The company offers technology that self-insured organizations such as for-profit and not-for-profit corporations, states, and local governments can use to reduce lofty health-care costs.

“Having been involved in policy making in Washington and Virginia over the past 20 years, I am convinced, now more than ever, that market-oriented private sector solutions are critically needed to help reduce the cost of healthcare for all Americans,” Mr. Hurt said in a written statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

He also praised the company’s transparency and market discipline, and their aim to assist organizations, their employees, taxpayers. The company, in turn, returned the praise.

“Robert has been a great asset to 4C over the last several years as a member of our advisory board and has a real passion for the work we do. He brings a wealth of legal, market, government, and financial services experience to our 4C team, and he will be instrumental in helping promote the 4C message to those who need our services. We are delighted to have him on board full-time and look forward to working with him to continue the growth and success of our company,” noted 4C CEO Ron Templeton, also in a statement.

Since stepping down from the U.S. House of Representatives in 2017, Mr. Hurt was dean of the Helms School of Government at Liberty University. He represented Virginia’s 5th Congressional District in Washington from 2011 to 2017, serving on the House Financial Services Committee. His public service career has also included three years as a member of Virginia’s state Senate and six years in its House of Delegates.

Mr. Hurt’s brother Charles Hurt is opinion editor at The Washington Times.

FOXIFIED

Fox News Channel finished out the month of July as cable television’s most-watched network — besting the news and non-news competition during daytime hours and through primetime, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Fox News drew a daily average of 1.6 million primetime viewers and also aired 92 of the top 100 cable news telecasts for the month.

Standout programs during July included “The Five,” which has remained top dog for seven consecutive quarters, securing a daily average of 2.6 million viewers. Late night offering “Gutfeld!” enjoyed an audience of 2 million and “The Ingraham Angle” rounded out the list with an audience of 1.9 million.

POLL DU JOUR

• 36% of U.S. adults think that the congressional investigation of the Jan. 6 events was more “a serious attempt to find out what really happened”; 12% of Republicans, 30% of independents and 65% of Democrats agree.

• 32% of men and 39% of women also agree.

• 32% overall think that the investigation is more “a politically-motivated attempt to embarrass former President Donald Trump”; 67% of Republicans, 28% of independents and 5% of Democrats agree.

• 39% of men and 26% of women also agree.

• 20% overall say the investigation was “equally motivated by both of these factors”; 15% of Republicans, 26% of independents and 17% of Democrats agree.

• 20% of men and 20% of women also agree.

• 12% overall are not sure; 6% of Republicans, 16% of independents and 13% of Democrats agree.

• 9% of men and 15% of women also agree.

SOURCE: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted July 22-25.

• Contact Jennifer Harper at jharper@washingtontimes.com.

