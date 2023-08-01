Rep. Matt Gaetz introduced legislation Tuesday to abolish the United States Agency for International Development, saying the agency promotes “radical leftist ideology” abroad instead of promoting American values.

“USAID does not serve a meaningful purpose. It is used as a slush fund for international wokeism. Therefore, serious lawmakers in Congress should support its complete abolition,” Mr. Gaetz, Florida Republican, said in a statement.

USAID was founded in 1961 and serves as the primary federal arm for administering civilian foreign aid and development assistance.

Mr. Gaetz said the agency had become an instrument for spending taxpayer dollars to spread “radical leftist propaganda in foreign countries.”

“The American people will not tolerate government-funded degeneracy at home, and we certainly will not accept its force-feeding abroad under Old Glory,” he said.

According to a Heritage Foundation report in 2022, USAID uses taxpayer dollars to advocate for abortion, gender equity programs and climate alarmism in foreign countries.

Mr. Gaetz’s legislation would deny funds for USAID to continue carrying out any functions, duties, or responsibilities assigned or delegated to the agency. The bill also rescinds the unobligated funds made available for the agency and transfers all other assets or liabilities to the Secretary of State.

USAID did not respond to a request for comment from The Washington Times.

The legislation says that the agency uses U.S. tax dollars to operate “several ‘capacity building’ programs abroad and uses these programs to spread perverse ideology, that is antithetical to functioning, well-ordered society, across the globe.”

The bill also accuses USAID of undermining foreign governments that do not adhere to the “perverse ideology” espoused by the agency, including by meddling in elections.

“USAID does not act in the best interest of the United States or its people, nor the foreign nations it purposes to support,” according to the bill.

The legislation is co-sponsored by Republican Reps. Andy Biggs, Eli Crane, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.

