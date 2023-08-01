Police in North Carolina said a man turned himself in Monday for plowing his SUV into a group of migrant workers outside a Walmart the day before.

The Lincolnton Police Department charged Daniel Gonzalez, 68, of Hickory with felony hit and run for Sunday’s violent crash that sent the six victims to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mr. Gonzalez and several family members arrived at the police station Monday evening to tell police the suspect was trying to park when he accidentally hit the gas instead.

“The family members said he told them he panicked and left the scene,” according to police.

Surveillance video released by police shows the suspect trying to pull into a parking spot at the Walmart, with the migrant workers gathered on the tree-lined median in front of the spot. The SUV then accelerates over the median and strikes the workers.

Some of the injuries suffered by the victims included broken legs, broken ankles and concussions, according to The Charlotte Observer.

Police said they recovered the black, midsize SUV involved in the crash and that Mr. Gonzalez has been cooperative with detectives.

The suspect is being held at the Lincolnton County Jail on a $50,000 secure bond.

Lincolnton sits about 40 miles northwest of Charlotte.

